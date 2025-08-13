Hrithik Roshan's firm purchases three office units in Mumbai's Chandivali area for 31 crore

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan's company HRX Digitech LLP has purchased three office units in Mumbai's Chandivali area for ₹31 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP bought three Mumbai office units in Chandivali for ₹ 31 crore, Propstack said. (Representational Image)(File Photo )

The three office units are on the first floor of the Boomerang building in the Chandivali area of Andheri East.

Documents show that the three office units are spread across an area of 13,546 sq ft, for which an agreement was registered on July 9, 2025.

According to the property registration documents, the transaction involved a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000.

The sellers for the transaction include Manish Krishangopal Bazari, Shalini Manish Bazari, and Bazspace Pvt. Ltd.

Neither the sellers nor the buyers could be reached for comment. A query sent to HRX Digitech LLP did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Five office units bought last year by Hrithik Roshan and the Rakesh Roshan firm

According to the property registration documents accessed by Propstack, the Roshan family entity bought five office units on the fifth floor of the same building in September 2024 for ₹37.75 crore.

The five office units, spread across 17,389 sq ft carpet area, were purchased on September 5, 2024, after paying a stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

According to property registration documents, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, were also in the news last year for selling three residential apartments for ₹6.75 crore in Mumbai's Andheri area.

Documents show that the three apartments measure close to 2,000 sq ft and have been sold in two different buildings.

In the first transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft apartment in a building named Veejays Niwas CHS Limited in Andheri West. The property, along with two parking spaces, was sold to Sonali Ajmera for Rs. 3.75 crore.

The transaction was registered on May 25, involving a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.75 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, documents show.

In the second transaction, Rakesh Roshan sold a 625 sq ft apartment in a building named Raheja Classique in Andheri West for Rs. 2.20 crore to three individuals named Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani. The transaction was registered on May 17, and a stamp duty payment of Rs. 13.20 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid for it.