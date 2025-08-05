Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi buys a 940 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Chembur for 3 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 01:12 pm IST

Mumbai real estate update: Shweta Tripathi has bought the apartment in a building named Supreme Boulevard, a project by Supreme Universal

‘Mirzapur’ actor Shweta Tripathi has purchased a 3 BHK apartment in Mumbai's Chembur area for 3 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Shweta Tripathi has purchased an apartment at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 per sq ft along with two car parking spaces. (Instagram)
Shweta Tripathi has purchased an apartment at 32,000 per sq ft along with two car parking spaces. (Instagram)

The apartment has been purchased in a building named Supreme Boulevard by Mumbai-based Supreme Universal, documents showed.

Documents show that the apartment, measuring 938 sq ft of usable area, is located on the 9th floor of the building.

The transaction was registered on July 2, 2025, and a stamp duty of 15 lakh and registration fees of 30,000 were paid.

According to the documents, stamp duty relaxation was granted in line with the Maharashtra government's policy offering concessions to women homebuyers.

The apartment was purchased at 32,000 per sq ft along with two car parkings, the documents show.

An email query sent to Shweta Tripathi and Supreme Universal did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Shweta Tripathi is an Indian actress best known for her role as Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018. According to media reports, Tripathi graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) with a degree in Fashion Communication and began her career behind the scenes as a production assistant and associate director before transitioning into acting.

Her breakout role came in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015), which earned her critical acclaim. She went on to star in films such as Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, and Cargo. In 2025, Tripathi announced her debut as a producer, expressing a commitment to support unconventional stories that challenge norms and foster meaningful dialogue, media reports said.

Chembur real estate market

Chembur’s real estate market has drawn attention in recent years due to two high-profile acquisitions by listed developer Godrej Properties. These include the purchase of the iconic Raj Kapoor Studio and the Raj Kapoor bungalow. The current building under construction stands on the land acquired through the purchase of a bungalow from the Kapoor family.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, in March 2025, were in the news for purchasing two luxury apartments in Godrej Sky Terraces for 21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

