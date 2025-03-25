Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys 21.1 crore luxury flats in Mumbai’s Godrej Sky Terraces

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, have purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Deonar area for ₹21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, have purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Deonar area for ₹ 21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. (In photo: Yadav addressing press conference)(PTI)

The apartments in the project Godrej Sky Terraces were registered on March 21, 2025. Yadav has acquired two units on consecutive floors, with a combined carpet area of approximately 4,222.7 sq. ft. and a total built-up area of over 4,568 sq. ft.

The agreement also includes six designated car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.26 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Godrej Sky Terraces spans 1.05 acres and features 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations. Between March 2024 and February 2025, the project recorded 25 sale registrations, amounting to a total transaction value of ₹202 crore. The average property price is ₹52,433 per sq. ft.

Deonar is a residential locality in eastern Mumbai, near Chembur, within the Mumbai Suburban district. It is well-connected through the Chembur railway station on the Harbour Line, the Mumbai Monorail, and key roadways such as the Eastern Express Highway and the Sion-Panvel Expressway.

An email has been sent to Yadav. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Major real estate transactions in Mumbai

According to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road area for ₹11 crores last month.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma had also rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 lakh per month in February, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.