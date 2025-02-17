Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai for 11 crore

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road area for ₹11 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate update: Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road (HT Files)

The ready-to-move-in apartment in Indiabulls Sky measures 2,158 sq ft (carpet area). According to the documents, the apartment comes with three car parking spaces.

Zaheer Khan, wife Sagarika Ghatge and brother-in-law Shivjeet Ghatge, have purchased the apartment by paying a stamp duty of ₹66 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on February 10, 2025. According to SquareYards' Project Data Intelligence, two transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 23 crore were registered with IGR in Indiabulls Sky between February 2024 and January 2025. Currently, the average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 49,096 per sq ft.

Indiabulls Sky is developed by Equinox India Developments Limited. As per RERA, the project is spread across three acres and comprises ready-to-move-3, 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

The project was constructed by listed real estate developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, which changed its name to Equinox India Developments Limited in June 2024.

A similar building named Indiabulls Sky Forest was in the news in October 2023, when Surinder Chawla, former managing director of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, purchased a duplex apartment measuring 2,516 square feet (sq ft) carpet area in the luxury tower for ₹20 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Indiabulls Sky and Indiabulls Sky Forest are located on Elphinstone Road and close to Lower Parel, known for commercial office complexes.

Zaheer Khan, his family and Vijay Nehra (the buyer) could not be reached for comment.

All about the Lower Parel real estate market

Lower Parel is one of Mumbai's prime residential and commercial hubs. Most properties are well-connected to business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, have also purchased properties in Lower Parel, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

