Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has purchased two office units in Mumbai's Andheri East for ₹6.42 crore

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, has purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. The purchase has been made in the same building where Sunaina's father, Rakesh Roshan, and mother, Pramila Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units for ₹19.68 crore earlier this month. Mumbai real estate update: Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, has purchased two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹6.42 crore. (HT Files)

The two office units purchased by Sunaina Roshan have a carpet area of 2,471 sq ft and are located on the eighth floor in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis, as per the documents.

The first property purchased by Sunaina Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.16 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,217 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The second purchase amounts to Rs. 3.26 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,254 sq. ft. and comes with two parking spots. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 19.56 lakh, along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000, as per the documents.

Both the transactions of Sunaina Roshan were registered on November 24, 2025. Whereas Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan, who purchased five office units on the same floor, got it registered on November 19, 2025, the documents show.

An email query sent to Vaidya Spaces Private Limited received no response. The story will be updated if a response is received. Sunaina Roshan could not be reached for comment.

According to SquareYards, Sunaina Roshan is the elder daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, known for maintaining a low profile while still contributing meaningfully to her family’s legacy. She authored the pictorial biography To Dad With Love, celebrating her father’s life and career. Over the years, Sunaina has been open about her personal challenges, including major health struggles, and has often spoken about the unwavering support she received from her family.

She has also shared insights into the sacrifices her father made during the early stages of his career, reflecting her deep admiration for him. Though not active in films, Sunaina remains a respected figure for her resilience, honesty, and commitment to preserving and honouring the Roshan family’s journey, SquareYards said.

Andheri East and Bollywood According to SquareYards, Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan, Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd were also in the news for purchasing and leasing office space in Andheri East.

The boomerang building where Starlink has leased the space is the same building that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, through their company HRX Digitech LLP, purchased three office units for ₹31 crore in July 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The three office units are on the first floor of the Boomerang building in the Chandivali area of Andheri East.