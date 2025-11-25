Mumbai real estate: NCC Ltd purchases ₹18.5 crore office in Andheri's same building where Saif Ali Khan owns two units

Infrastructure major NCC Ltd has purchased a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹18.5 crore, according to property registration documents. The office space is located in the same building where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan purchased an office earlier this month. Mumbai real estate update: Infrastructure major NCC Ltd has purchased a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri East area for ₹18.5 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo)

The office space is located in a building named Kanakia Wallstreet, measuring 3,318 sq ft of carpet area, according to the property registration documents accessed by Volney, a real estate advisory firm.

The office space is located on the 9th floor of the building and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents.

"The transaction covers office unit 903 in the A Wing of Kanakia Wallstreet, featuring a carpet area of 3,318 sq. ft. and a saleable area of 5641 sq. ft. It also includes three dedicated parking spaces. The property, previously owned by US-based Apicore Pharmaceuticals, has been purchased for potential self-use," according to a statement issued by Volney, a real estate advisory firm, that facilitated the transaction.

The transaction was registered on November 19, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, as per the documents.

The seller of the office space is Apicore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharma Company, the documents show. The same firm also sold two office units, including 901 and 902, to Saif Ali Khan.

“The acquisition of this office space by NCC Ltd reinforces the continued demand for premium commercial real estate in Mumbai. Kanakia Wallstreet has emerged as one of the most dynamic corporate hubs in the city, attracting investors and enterprises that value both quality infrastructure and strategic location," said Rohan Sheth, Founder at Volney.

"The growing participation of large corporations, institutional investors, and infrastructure firms highlights a broader trend, where companies are not only expanding their operational footprint but also investing in long-term real-estate assets that reflect their scale, stability, and confidence in the city’s urban growth story," Sheth said.

An email query sent to NCC Ltd. and Apicore Pharmaceutical did not receive a response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

The Saif Ali Khan connection Saif Ali Khan also owns two office units on the same floor, according to the documents. Saif Ali Khan had purchased two commercial property units on the 9th floor of the same building for ₹30.75 crore on November 18, 2025, according to property registration documents.

The two units measure 5,681 sq ft in a building named Kanakia Wallstreet, along with six car parkings, according to the property registration documents.

A stamp duty of ₹1.84 crore was paid along with a registration fee of ₹60,000. The transaction was registered on November 18, 2025.

In the surroundings where Saif Ali Khan has purchased the office units, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, recently leased a 1,294 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area for five years, at a total rent of ₹2.33 crore.

The commercial space was previously leased in the same building where Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, had purchased three office units for ₹31 crore earlier this year through their company, HRX Digitech LLP.