SOBHA Limited announces the launch of its first project in the Mumbai real estate market, having 310 residences

SOBHA Limited announced on November 24 the launch of its first project in the Mumbai real estate market, named SOBHA Inizio. The project, spanning over 1 acre, will feature 310 residences, according to the company's announcement. Mumbai real estate launch: SOBHA Limited announced on November 24 the launch of its first project in the Mumbai real estate market, named SOBHA Inizio. (Picture for representational purposes only) (SOBHA Limited Photo)

According to the company, the project is situated along the Eastern Waterfront at the foot of Atal Setu, offering 1, 2, and 3 BHK residences spanning 64 floors.

"Designed for elevated living, the residences offer panoramic orientation, with all 2 and 3-bed homes capturing views of the Atal Setu Bridge and gorgeous waterfront vistas. The 63rd floor has premium clubhouse amenities including a Fitness Centre, Games Lounge, Changing Rooms, and Salon," the company statement said.

Price range According to the company's statement, the 1 BHK apartments will be priced at ₹2.8 crore, the 2 BHK apartments at ₹4.77 crore, and the 3 BHK apartments at ₹5.75 crore.

“Stepping into Mumbai is a defining moment for us at SOBHA. This is a city shaped by global perspectives, refined taste and a deep appreciation for well-crafted homes. For over three decades, we have focused on creating developments where every detail, from materials to engineering, is thought through with precision. Bringing that philosophy to Mumbai allows us to engage with one of the most sophisticated buyer communities in the country, and we are committed to creating a landmark that stands apart for its authenticity and craftsmanship," Nisanth MN, Deputy Managing Director, SOBHA Limited, said.

The company stated that the project location offers easy connectivity to Lower Parel, Worli, BKC, Nariman Point, and Navi Mumbai, with the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport just minutes away via the Sewri–MTHL corridor, thereby further strengthening the project’s strategic advantage.