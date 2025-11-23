Top 28 listed realty firms sell ₹92,500 cr worth properties in Apr-Sep, Prestige Group leads

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) India's 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly ₹92,500 crore during the first half of this fiscal year, led by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which achieved the highest sales bookings. India's 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly ₹92,500 crore during the first half of this fiscal year, led by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which achieved the highest sales bookings. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings of 28 major listed realtors stood at ₹92,437 crore in the first six months of the current financial year.

In terms of sales bookings, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year with pre-sales of ₹18,143.7 crore.

DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the second position, with pre-sales of ₹15,757 crore.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of ₹15,587 crore, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹9,020 crore during the April-September period of FY26.

Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹4,650 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.

Notably, these top five developers sold more than ₹63,000 crore during April-September, nearly 70 per cent of the total pre-sales clocked by these 28 players.

Performance of listed real estate developers have been good post-Covid pandemic because of strong demand for residential properties.

Moreover, consumers have also become risk averse, preferring big-branded realtors with better track record, while avoiding fly-by-night operators.

Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises sold properties worth ₹3,981.4 crore and ₹3,152 crore, respectively.

Also Read: Outlook 2026: Institutional real estate investments to sustain strong momentum at $5–7 bn annually, says report

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kalpataru Ltd posted sales bookings of ₹2,937.74 crore and ₹2,577 crore, respectively.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹2,455 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which markets under the Rustomjee brand, stood at ₹1,839 crore.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty, Aditya Birla Real Estate achieved sales bookings of ₹1,359 crore and ₹1,312 crore, respectively.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,286 crore while Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd pre-sales stood at ₹1,200 crore.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd clocked pre-sales of ₹1,126 crore.

In the below- ₹1,000 crore pre-sales category, there were many players.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and Raymond Realty Ltd stood at ₹828 crore and ₹760 crore, respectively.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing Ltd pre-sales stood at ₹734.4 crore.

Both Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹607 crore each.

Delhi-NCR based TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹565 crore.

Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Delhi-NCR-based Max Estates Ltd stood at ₹386.4 crore and ₹373 crore.

Arkade Developers Ltd and Sri Lotus Developers sold properties worth ₹331 crore and ₹319 crore, respectively.

Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹309.2 crore. Lastly, Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹234 crore during the first six months of the current 2025-26 financial year.

Many listed players have not reported their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances.

There is a significant time lag in revenue recognition of sales bookings achieved by these developers as it is linked to the completion of real estate projects.

Also Read: MahaRERA update: New guidelines issued to ensure homebuyers are compensated within 60 days by the developers

Real estate developers, which are not listed on stock exchanges, generally do not report their quarterly and annual sales bookings.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the country's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing ₹1.62 lakh crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd was the largest player last fiscal year in terms of sales bookings as it sold properties worth nearly ₹30,000 crore.