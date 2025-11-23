Top 28 listed realty firms sell ₹92,500 cr worth properties in Apr-Sep, Prestige Group leads
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 3:42 PM IST
PTI
New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) India's 28 major listed real estate companies sold properties worth nearly ₹92,500 crore during the first half of this fiscal year, led by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, which achieved the highest sales bookings.
According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the total combined sales bookings of 28 major listed realtors stood at ₹92,437 crore in the first six months of the current financial year.
In terms of sales bookings, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd emerged as the leading listed player in the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal year with pre-sales of ₹18,143.7 crore.
DLF Ltd, the country's biggest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, stood at the second position, with pre-sales of ₹15,757 crore.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties clocked sales bookings of ₹15,587 crore, while Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹9,020 crore during the April-September period of FY26.
Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹4,650 crore in the first half of this fiscal year.
Notably, these top five developers sold more than ₹63,000 crore during April-September, nearly 70 per cent of the total pre-sales clocked by these 28 players.
Performance of listed real estate developers have been good post-Covid pandemic because of strong demand for residential properties.
Moreover, consumers have also become risk averse, preferring big-branded realtors with better track record, while avoiding fly-by-night operators.
Among other listed players, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises sold properties worth ₹3,981.4 crore and ₹3,152 crore, respectively.
Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing Ltd pre-sales stood at ₹734.4 crore.
Both Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹607 crore each.
Delhi-NCR based TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹565 crore.
Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd and Delhi-NCR-based Max Estates Ltd stood at ₹386.4 crore and ₹373 crore.
Arkade Developers Ltd and Sri Lotus Developers sold properties worth ₹331 crore and ₹319 crore, respectively.
Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd achieved pre-sales of ₹309.2 crore. Lastly, Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹234 crore during the first six months of the current 2025-26 financial year.
Many listed players have not reported their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances.
There is a significant time lag in revenue recognition of sales bookings achieved by these developers as it is linked to the completion of real estate projects.