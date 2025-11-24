Mumbai real estate: Homebuyers pay extra for sea and forest view, but AQI levels turn into pollution view, say netizens

In the Mumbai real estate market's mid and luxury segment, homebuyers are increasingly valuing premium views, whether that is a sea-facing, sea view or forest view apartment. While many developers promote the project, leveraging the views as a key selling point, netizens on social media opine that the sea view and forest view often become polluted views during winter. While many developers promote the project, leveraging the views as a key selling point, netizens on social media opine that the sea view and forest view often become polluted views during winter. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS Photo)

Do homebuyers prefer paying a premium for the view? According to real estate consultants and developers, homebuyers often pay a premium for apartments with better views.

"Be it sea view, sea facing, forest or mangrove view, homebuyers pay a premium for a better view. The premium paid by homebuyers is high if the view comes with a balcony. It can later also be a garden view, swimming pool or a clubhouse view," said Jitesh Punj, a real estate consultant from Mumbai's suburbs.

How much premium do homebuyers pay for the better view? According to real estate experts, the price depends on the locality, quality of the view, and also the segment of the product. For example, a prominent developer in Mumbai's Vikhroli is charging around ₹30 lakh premium for a mangrove view apartment."

On the other hand, in Mumbai's Dahisar, in the western suburbs, a 2 BHK apartment in a tall building with a better view of the forest and creek is priced at around ₹1.80 crore to ₹2 crore. However, the same type of apartment in the same stage can be purchased for around ₹1.50 crore to ₹1.60 crore. Hence, the premium charged by the tall tower is for the view," Punj said.

Also Read: Top 28 listed realty firms sell ₹92,500 cr worth properties in Apr-Sep, Prestige Group leads

AQI levels spoil the view According to netizens, while homebuyers pay a premium for apartments with a better view, the view is spoiled due to the air quality index (AQI), which impacts visibility during winter.

"What is the point of purchasing an apartment in a tall building with a view? It is polluted during the winter, and during the monsoon, it becomes cloudy, so the balcony remains shut again. Hence, essentially, we purchase the view for the summers," a user posted on X.

Another user on X said, "It is polluted most of the time of the year."

Also Read: MahaRERA update: New guidelines issued to ensure homebuyers are compensated within 60 days by the developers

Construction restrictions in Mumbai? In light of rising air pollution with the advent of winter, Mumbai’s civic body has sounded a warning for construction sites and industries: if the AQI of a ward stays consistently above AQI 200 (“Poor”) for three days or more, all construction and industrial activity will be stopped under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 4). Flying squads have been constituted to enforce these regulations, as reported by Hindustan Times on November 21.

What’s the difference between a sea view and a sea-facing apartment? Marine Drive in Mumbai is a prime example of sea-facing apartments in the city. On the other hand, sea-view apartments are those located near Churchgate station. Most of these structures are taller than the sea-facing buildings along Marine Drive, offering a great view of the sea.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Kailash Kher purchases office space in BKC for over ₹10 crore

Having said that, the ‘sea view’ offered by these buildings is not permanent, as there’s always a likelihood of the ‘view’ being obstructed by a taller building that may come up in front of it in the future.