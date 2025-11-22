Kailash Kher purchases office space in Mumbai's BKC for over ₹10 crore

Avadhoot Gupte, a singer, music director, and filmmaker, and his wife, Girija Gupte, purchased an apartment in Khar, near Bandra, Mumbai, in October 2024, for ₹ 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.
About Trade Centre
Over a decade ago, Wadhwa Constructions sold office spaces in a 10-story commercial building called Trade Centre in BKC, where Kailash Kher has purchased office space. The project received a partial OC in September 2008 for the 3rd to 10th floors and in October 2008 for the ground floor and part of the first floor.
BKC is one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country; however, it has witnessed several Bollywood stars investing in real estate in BKC. In 2024, R Madhavan purchased a residential property in Mumbai's BKC. Madhavan purchased the property for ₹17.5 crore. Madhavan's latest property, ready for immediate occupancy, spans approximately 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and features two parking spaces.