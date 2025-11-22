Kailash Kher purchases office space in Mumbai's BKC for over ₹10 crore

Playback singer Kailash Kher has purchased commercial office space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Playback singer Kailash Kher has purchased commercial office space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹10.5 crore. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The office space has been purchased in a building named Trade Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai, which is also known as India's costliest commercial business district (CBD).

The office space measures 2,619 sq ft carpet, and is located on the 7th floor of the Trade Centre building.

The seller of the office space is N&T Family Private Trust, formerly known as IL&FS Trust Company Ltd, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on November 7, 2025, for which a registration fees of ₹30,000 and a stamp duty of over ₹63 lakh was paid, the documents show.

According to the documents, the property was purchased by Kher along with one car parking space.

Kailash Kher and N&T Family Pvt Trust could not be reached for comment.

Singers who have purchased real estate property Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, in December 2024, purchased a 4 BHK apartment for ₹4.94 crore in Mumbai's Madh Island area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The sea-facing apartment is situated in the Raheja Exotica building on Madh Island in Mumbai and spans 1,933 sq ft. It includes a deck area of over 200 sq ft, according to the documents.

Avadhoot Gupte, a singer, music director, and filmmaker, and his wife, Girija Gupte, purchased an apartment in Khar, near Bandra, Mumbai, in October 2024, for ₹ 7.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

About Trade Centre Over a decade ago, Wadhwa Constructions sold office spaces in a 10-story commercial building called Trade Centre in BKC, where Kailash Kher has purchased office space. The project received a partial OC in September 2008 for the 3rd to 10th floors and in October 2008 for the ground floor and part of the first floor.

BKC is one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country; however, it has witnessed several Bollywood stars investing in real estate in BKC. In 2024, R Madhavan purchased a residential property in Mumbai's BKC. Madhavan purchased the property for ₹17.5 crore. Madhavan's latest property, ready for immediate occupancy, spans approximately 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and features two parking spaces.