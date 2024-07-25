R Madhavan buys new apartment in BKC worth 17.5 crore. Check out pictures of the property

Renowned actor R Madhavan, beloved for his versatile roles has recently expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring a new residential property in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. According to property registration documents accessed and analysed by SquareYards.com, Madhavan purchased this property for ₹17.5 crore. Madhavan's latest property, ready for immediate occupancy, covers about 389 square meters (4,182 square feet) and comes with two parking spaces. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reunites with R Madhavan for new film, teases ‘very unusual and exciting script’) Madhavan's new residential property covers about 389 square meters.

The property is located in Signia Pearl, an upscale residential building offering 4 and 5 BHK apartments. It features the concept of ‘Venetian Suites’ where the interior walls gently disappear to give an extended canvas of interconnecting living areas, reside in an optimised living space. The project offers an array of premium amenities and features that cater to an affluent lifestyle. It is designed to provide residents with expansive living spaces, state-of-the-art facilities, and a sophisticated ambiance. According to Square Yards, the Sale Deed, finalized on July 22nd, incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The living room space of the apartment.(Sunteck)

Madhavan’s new apartment is located in the affluent Bandra Kurla Complex area. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stands as one of Mumbai's most vibrant and prestigious locales, seamlessly blending commercial dynamism with upscale residential living. With its blend of high-end amenities, luxury living options, and strategic location, BKC remains a sought-after destination in Mumbai.

The indoor play area of the apartment.

R Madhavan, who made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, continues to engage in a range of film projects. He is set to lead in S. Sashikanth's debut film Test, a sports drama featuring Nayanthara and Siddharth.

Additionally, Madhavan has signed on for two movies produced by Mediaone Global Entertainment: a family drama directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, set in London, and a biopic about Indian engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. He is also slated to play the lead role in Rajesh Touchriver's biopic of Chempakaraman Pillai, a supporting role in Karan Singh Tyagi's biopic of C. Sankaran Nair, and will appear in Swati Singha's science-fiction film, G.