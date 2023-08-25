AR Rahman says he liked R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect over Oppenheimer

AR Rahman on Friday took to Twitter and congratulated R Madhavan after his film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, fetched the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards. In his tweet, the music composer also revealed that he preferred the film over Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is a Christopher Nolan film. Also read: National Film Awards 2023 full list of winners AR Rahman is all praises for R Madhavan on Twitter.

AR Rahman prefers Rocketry: The Nambi Effect over Oppenheimer

Re-sharing an old tweet, AR Rahman wrote, “Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer.” Oppenheimer is set during World War II, and follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.

His tweet came with a photo of R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan. The old tweet was a review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, shared by AR Rahman after the screening. It read, “Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect wins National Award

On Thursday, moments after the National Awards were announced, R Madhavan who is the director and lead actor of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, posted a screenshot of the TV screen announcing the same, as he posed with his mother. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma.. All yours, Appa’s and Nambi Sirs Blessings. A Heartfelt “Thank You” to all the jury members of the National Award, @MIB_India Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial. I don’t know what to say. For once Truely speechless.”

R Madhavan on his win

He later told News18, "On Wednesday, after the victory of Chandrayaan-3, I could not think I could get any happier but on Thursday, with the big win for Rocketry and a childlike-glee on Nambi Narayanan sir’s face, it has been the ultimate reward! Five years of agony, pain, blood and sweat vanished in that one second when we called Nambi Sir and saw his face this morning. I’m very grateful to the audience, the jury and to the public for the kind of recognition we have got. It urges me to do even better than I can. I’m flattered, touched and quite speechless.”

Nambi Narayanan

On the other hand, Nambi Narayanan who is a former ISRO scientist, told ANI, "I am really happy and I have no words to express my happiness...I was observing Chandrayaan's success yesterday and today this declaration of the National Award - the nation has accorded its approval for my life's story...I am doubly happy."

