Office-goer gives ₹100 to elderly man charging ₹5 for weight check. His response wins hearts

Small acts of kindness often leave the biggest impact. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has reminded people that compassion does not always have to come in grand gestures. It simply takes a moment of empathy and the willingness to brighten someone's day. The office-goer's ₹100 gesture left the elderly man smiling. (Instagram/@dreamyydiaryy__)

In the video, an office-goer stopped to check her weight at an elderly man's weighing machine and decided to pay him much more than he had asked for. What touched viewers the most, however, was the man's honest and humble reaction.

The post was shared by Instagram user Sapna Singh, who recalled the encounter in a heartfelt caption.

"Every morning, on my way to the office, I cross this bridge, and every single day, I see this uncle sitting there. But I'm usually running late, so I never really get the time to stop. Today was different. I reached a little early, and I noticed he was just setting up his weighing machine," she wrote.

She explained that the elderly man charged only ₹5 for checking a person's weight. After stepping onto the weighing machine, she handed him a ₹100 note. To her surprise, he immediately tried to return the money.

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"He kept gesturing that it was only ₹5, as if he didn't want to take even a rupee more than what he had earned. I smiled and told him to keep it. And then, a tiny smile appeared on his face," she wrote.

Reflecting on the moment, she wondered what hardships life may have brought him. "That little smile stayed on his face even as I walked away. And somehow, that smile stayed with me too."

She also clarified why she gave ₹100. "Before anyone asks why I gave only ₹100, that was actually the last note I had in my pocket. I simply did whatever I could in that moment. If you think about it another way, I paid for the next 20 customers, including myself."

She ended the post with a message that resonated with many. "Kindness isn't measured by the amount you give. It's measured by the intention behind it. A little kindness can mean a lot to the people who go unnoticed every single day."

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