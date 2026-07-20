‘Job poori zindagi nahi hai’: Man shares 7 corporate rules for a healthier work life
A man shared seven practical rules for surviving corporate life without stress or unrealistic expectations.
Surviving in the corporate world requires more than simply completing tasks and meeting deadlines. Employees are also expected to manage workplace expectations, handle feedback professionally and maintain a healthy balance between their jobs and personal lives. A man has now shared seven practical rules that he believes can help professionals navigate office life without unnecessary stress.
(Also read: Techie sarcastically calls corporate jobs ‘useless’ for offering employees too much comfort)
‘Not every problem is your responsibility’
Taking to Instagram, Anil Khanna shared a video explaining the unwritten lessons that employees often learn only after spending years in the corporate world.
“If you want to survive in the corporate world, save these seven rules, because the lessons you learn through experience can be very costly. First, do your work without overthinking everything, as not every problem is your responsibility to solve,” he said.
Khanna advised employees to maintain clear boundaries around their working hours rather than constantly trying to prove their commitment.
“Second, arrive at the office on time and leave on time, because trying to be the hero every day will bring you less appreciation and greater expectations. Third, remember that taking stress will never increase your salary; it will only increase your frustration, blood pressure and mental exhaustion,” he added.
Job should not become your entire life
The content creator further reminded professionals that their careers should not prevent them from enjoying their lives outside work.
“Fourth, your job is only one part of your life, not your entire life, so make sure you also enjoy the world beyond the office. Fifth, listen to your boss’s feedback, but do not take every comment personally, because reacting emotionally is likely to harm you the most,” Khanna said.
He also suggested that employees should avoid unnecessary workplace arguments and remain focused on their responsibilities.
“Sixth, you do not need to win every argument, as sometimes silence is the greatest victory. Seventh, stay focused on your work, because people in the office may observe you more closely than CCTV cameras do. Always remember that a successful career is built not only through hard work, but also through smart and professional behaviour,” he concluded.
The video was shared with the caption, “Corporate life becomes easier once you understand the unwritten rules of the workplace.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet agrees with the advice
The clip received several reactions from social media users who agreed with Khanna’s observations. One user wrote, “True words,” while another commented, “Yes, I agree with you.” A third person said, “You’re absolutely right,” and another added, “Yes, this is very true.”
(Also read: Man shares three lessons for long-term corporate growth: ‘Right opportunities will eventually find you’)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More