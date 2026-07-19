Man shares three lessons for long-term corporate growth: ‘Right opportunities will eventually find you’
A corporate professional shared three habits that helped employees grow faster and build stronger reputations.
A corporate professional has shared three qualities that he believes can help employees build visibility, earn the trust of senior leaders and secure better career opportunities.
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Taking to Instagram, Ginish Vadera posted a video based on lessons from his nearly decade-long corporate career. He claimed that employees do not necessarily need to be exceptionally intelligent to succeed at work, provided they develop courage, take consistent action and remain patient in their careers.
The clip was shared with the caption, “Your attention is needed here!!”
Courage creates visibility at work
Vadera began by saying, “Today, I am serving you the complete corporate growth playbook on a platter,” adding that his advice had the potential to change the course of a person’s career.
According to him, courage is one of the most important qualities required to progress in the corporate world. This includes asking questions without hesitation, expressing opinions during meetings, approaching senior leaders, volunteering for new opportunities and taking ownership of responsibilities.
Once employees develop these habits, he said, they gain something extremely valuable: visibility. This visibility can help them stand out and grow faster than colleagues working at the same level.
Actions build trust and reliability
The second quality, according to Vadera, is the ability to take action rather than merely offer suggestions.
“Do not merely say that the work will be done; complete it, preferably before the deadline,” he said. Instead of only pointing out what needs improvement, employees should take the initiative and demonstrate how the work can be done better.
He advised professionals to become employees whom both their manager and senior leadership can trust with important responsibilities. That trust, he explained, creates a reputation for reliability and may encourage managers to offer them opportunities even after moving to another organisation.
(Also read: Techie sarcastically calls corporate jobs ‘useless’ for offering employees too much comfort)
Reputation matters more than frequent job switches
Vadera described “staying in the game” as the third and most underrated quality. He said social media often encourages employees to switch jobs repeatedly after seeing others claim that they multiplied their salaries through frequent moves.
While changing jobs for a significantly better opportunity is not wrong, he warned against switching companies for every 10 to 20 per cent salary increase.
“In the long run, the best opportunities often come through your reputation rather than your résumé,” he said. “A strong reputation means you do not have to keep chasing opportunities; eventually, the right opportunities start finding you.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video received several supportive reactions. One user wrote, “Yes i agree with you,” while another commented, “This is very true.” A third person said, “I support what you said,” and another added, “Yes this is true.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More