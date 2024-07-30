Sonu Nigam sells commercial property in Mumbai's Andheri West area for 7 crore

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has sold a commercial property worth ₹7 crore in Mumbai, documents accessed by Propstack showed. Sonu Nigam has sold a commercial property worth ₹ 7 crore in Mumbai, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

The built-up area of the property located in Andheri West in Mumbai is 2131 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is ₹32,848, the documents showed.

The property comes with two car parkings.

The sale deed was registered on June 28, 2024.

An email has been sent to him father Agam Kumar Nigam.

Earlier this year Sonu Nigam’s father bought a property in Mumbai for ₹12 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, has purchased a 2022.88 sq ft built-up property in Andheri West, Mumbai, and paid a stamp duty of ₹72 lakh on the purchase, the documents showed.

In April last year, Sonu Nigam had purchased two commercial properties spread across an area of 5547 sq ft in Andheri for ₹11.37 crore, documents shared by Propstack had shown earlier.

Karishma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have all purchased commercial properties to earn high rental yields. The return on investment for an office property often works out to be higher than that of a residential property.

In November last year, Karishma Kapoor had rented out a commercial space spread across an area of 2199 sq ft in Grandbay, Bandra West, for two years to Kongsberg Maritime India Private Limited for ₹5 lakh per month, leave and license documents accessed by Propstack showed.

In May, Ajay Devgn had leased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.