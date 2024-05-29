 Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for ₹12 crore - Hindustan Times
Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for 12 crore

ByVandana Ramnani
May 29, 2024 05:38 PM IST

Sonu Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, has purchased a 2022.88 sq ft built-up property in Andheri West, Mumbai, property registration documents showed

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam’s father has bought a property in Mumbai for 12 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore
Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for 12 crore

Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, has purchased a 2022.88 sq ft built-up property in Andheri West, Mumbai, and paid a stamp duty of 72 lakh on the purchase, the documents showed.

The property was registered on April 18, 2024.

The seller is Earth Worth Constructions Private Limited, the documents showed.

A query has been sent to Sonu Nigam's office.

In April last year, Sonu Nigam had purchased two commercial properties spread across an area of 5547 sq ft in Andheri for 11.37 crore, documents shared by Propstack had shown earlier.

Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have purchased a luxury sea-view apartment worth around 60 crore in Oberoi 360 West project in Worli area of Mumbai.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

News / Real Estate / Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for 12 crore
