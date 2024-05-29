Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam’s father has bought a property in Mumbai for ₹12 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Sonu Nigam's father buys property in Mumbai for ₹ 12 crore

Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, has purchased a 2022.88 sq ft built-up property in Andheri West, Mumbai, and paid a stamp duty of ₹72 lakh on the purchase, the documents showed.

The property was registered on April 18, 2024.

The seller is Earth Worth Constructions Private Limited, the documents showed.

A query has been sent to Sonu Nigam's office.

In April last year, Sonu Nigam had purchased two commercial properties spread across an area of 5547 sq ft in Andheri for ₹11.37 crore, documents shared by Propstack had shown earlier.

Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have purchased a luxury sea-view apartment worth around ₹60 crore in Oberoi 360 West project in Worli area of Mumbai.

