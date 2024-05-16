Malaika Arora rents apartment in Mumbai for about 1.50 lakh per month for three years

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has rented her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, to costume designer Kashish Hans for ₹1.57 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has rented her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, to costume designer Kashish Hans for ₹ 1.57 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.(Instagram)

The apartment is located in Pali Hill, Bandra West. The rent is subject to a 5% escalation every year, the rent agreement showed.

The monthly rent for the first 12 months is ₹1.5 lakh, for the next 12 months it is ₹1.57 lakh and the subsequent year it will be ₹1.65 lakh, the documents showed.

The document was registered on April 29, 2024.

The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹4.5 lakh, the documents showed.

A message has been sent to the actress. The story will be updated once a response is received.

According to Zapkey, Malaika Arora had earlier rented her Bandra apartment for ₹1.2 lakh per month to Jeffrey Goldenberg, owner of The Jeff Goldenberg Studio.

Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore in 2022. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg.

Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in Aureate building. She had earlier moved the real estate regulator MahaRERA against the developers for failing to hand over possession of the apartment that she had booked for ₹14.5 crore. In November 2021, both the developer and Arora informed MahaRERA that they had settled the matter amicably as the developer had handed her the possession of the flat, HT had reported earlier.

