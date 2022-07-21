Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for R16 crore
MumbaiActor Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg.
The sale document was registered on May 19, as per documents accessed by this newspaper provided by Indextap.com. The buyers are named as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir, who will also have access to three car parks in the building. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. The stamp duty paid for the registration of the apartment was ₹96 lakh. However, while he owned the property, this was not the actor’s primary residence. He lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at JVPD scheme in Juhu.
Kapoor’s girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in 81 Aureate building. She had earlier moved the real estate regulator MahaRERA against the developers for failing to hand over possession of the apartment that she had booked for ₹14.5 crore. In November 2021, both the developer and Arora informed MahaRERA that they had settled the matter amicably as the developer had handed her the possession of the flat.
According to a broker from the area, the building, by Pyramid Developers, is popular among celebrities from Bollywood, cricket and politics. Its location and sea view makes it a prime property. However, while many of them have chosen to invest in the property, they do not live there.
Just a week before Arjun Kapoor sold his apartment, television actor Karan Kundrra paid ₹14 crore for a flat in the same building. Kundrra bought the 5,238-sq-ft flat from HDFC Ltd. He also got access to three car parking spaces in the podium.
In March 2020, actor Sonakshi Sinha had bought a 4,628 sq ft flat on the 16th floor of the building for ₹14 crore.
In March this year, cricketer Prithvi Shaw paid ₹10.5 crore for a flat in the same building. The flat measures 2,209 sq ft along with a terrace of 1,654 sq ft.
In 2021, Faraz Malik, son of minister Nawab Malik, in 2021, had shelled out ₹9.95 crore to buy an apartment on the 19th floor of the building.
A detailed message sent to Arjun Kapoor’s representative did not get a response.
Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport
Twenty high quality airguns were seized from a passenger soon after he arrived at the Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh airport from Dubai via flight IX-194 on Tuesday. The accused, intercepted by Customs at the Lucknow airport on the basis of intelligence inputs, had allegedly hidden airguns in his bag along with telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs 20, 54, 000, officials said. Airport authorities said, of late, smuggling airguns is becoming quite common.
UP AG office fire: Probe hints at negligence
Negligence of department officials, including security staff, could have led to fire at UP Advocate General's office located at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan on Sunday, claim officials probing the incident. Investigations so far have revealed that fire erupted at the building at some time during the midnight and it soon spread to the other floors, and was noticed only in the wee hours. It suggested that the fire spread sometime in the night.
Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges. Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.
Copy of HC’s expedite order filed in Mathura court
This order was passed by the Allahabad high court on Monday while disposing of the writ petition no. 5268/2022 filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman through one of the petitioner Shailendra Singh and three others, seeking early disposal of applications filed in the court of civil judge (Mathura) in case no. 151 of 2021. Informed the petitioner, Shailendra Singh.
Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman's house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar. Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed.
