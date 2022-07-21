Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for R16 crore

MumbaiActor Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for ₹16 crore. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg.

The sale document was registered on May 19, as per documents accessed by this newspaper provided by Indextap.com. The buyers are named as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir, who will also have access to three car parks in the building. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. The stamp duty paid for the registration of the apartment was ₹96 lakh. However, while he owned the property, this was not the actor’s primary residence. He lives on the seventh floor of Raheja Orchid at JVPD scheme in Juhu.

Kapoor’s girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in 81 Aureate building. She had earlier moved the real estate regulator MahaRERA against the developers for failing to hand over possession of the apartment that she had booked for ₹14.5 crore. In November 2021, both the developer and Arora informed MahaRERA that they had settled the matter amicably as the developer had handed her the possession of the flat.

According to a broker from the area, the building, by Pyramid Developers, is popular among celebrities from Bollywood, cricket and politics. Its location and sea view makes it a prime property. However, while many of them have chosen to invest in the property, they do not live there.

Just a week before Arjun Kapoor sold his apartment, television actor Karan Kundrra paid ₹14 crore for a flat in the same building. Kundrra bought the 5,238-sq-ft flat from HDFC Ltd. He also got access to three car parking spaces in the podium.

In March 2020, actor Sonakshi Sinha had bought a 4,628 sq ft flat on the 16th floor of the building for ₹14 crore.

In March this year, cricketer Prithvi Shaw paid ₹10.5 crore for a flat in the same building. The flat measures 2,209 sq ft along with a terrace of 1,654 sq ft.

In 2021, Faraz Malik, son of minister Nawab Malik, in 2021, had shelled out ₹9.95 crore to buy an apartment on the 19th floor of the building.

A detailed message sent to Arjun Kapoor’s representative did not get a response.