Step inside Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breathtaking Maldivian holiday home, with price tag of 17 lakh per night

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the latest Bollywood stars holidaying in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their beach stay. Arjun also revealed that the couple is staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.

According to their website, the luxury hotel offers a host of villa options to stay at and even have beach houses at the property. Most villas come with a beach view and private pools.

The most affordable option is a one bedroom beach pool villa which costs about $2,530 ( ₹1.90 lakh) per night. The room offers a personal garden, a private pool and oversized outdoor tub. The most expensive villa costs about $4,762, which is about ₹3.58 lakhs a night.

The luxury stay also offers beach houses, for those travelling in bigger groups. The Beach House, which can house nine guests, costs about $25,122 ( ₹18.86 lakhs) a night. The property also has The Beach House Collection which can host about 27 guests and costs about $37,357, approximately ₹28.05 lakhs a night.

It isn't clear which of these villas Arjun and Malaika are staying in. However, Arjun had shared a glimpse of a private pool and a wooden patio from their villa. He also shared pictures of the beach as seen from their rooms.

Arjun and Malaika joined the list of celebrities who have turned to the Maldives as a holiday destination. These include Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others.