Sonu Nigam sells over 1.9 hectares of land parcel in Karjat near Mumbai for ₹1.95 crore

Sonu Nigam has sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Sonu Nigam sells a 1.9-hectare parcel of land in Karjat, near Mumbai, for ₹1.95 crore. (Photo: HTBS)

According to the property registration documents, the multiple land parcels were sold in four transactions to multiple individuals. Out of the four transactions, the first transaction was of 0.405 hectares sold at ₹50 lakh, the second transaction of 0.718 hectares was sold for ₹75 lakh, followed by the third transaction of 0.607 hectares, being sold for ₹50 lakh, and the fourth transaction for 0.208 hectares sold for ₹20 lakh

All four transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹11.70 lakh was paid, the documents show.

Sonu Nigam could not be reached for comment.

The four land parcels are located in Savele village in Karjat taluka of Raigad district, according to documents. Karjat is being positioned as part of Mumbai 3.0, also referred to as Third Mumbai, and is currently emerging as a popular second-home destination.

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The region forms part of a larger urban expansion in Raigad near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, aimed at decongesting Mumbai and creating a new economic hub. The Maharashtra government is promoting this development through land pooling policies, infrastructure investments, and incentives to attract global capital, industries, and integrated townships.

Sonu Nigam’s father buys a ₹ 10 crore property on Mumbai’s Madh Island In 2025, Sonu Nigam was in the news for real estate transactions, leasing commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore in 2025.

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In February 2026, Agam Kumar Nigam, had purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

All about the Karjat real estate market Karjat, on Mumbai’s outskirts, is a land investment hotspot driven by infrastructure such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and improved road connectivity via the Atal Setu. Karjat is around 50 to 100 km drive from South Mumbai, BKC, Borivali and Thane, and it takes between 90 minutes to 180 minutes to reach Karjat via road from the above-mentioned locations.

Several developers from the Mumbai real estate market have launched plotted developments in Karjat and its vicinity for the construction of villas, farmhouses, and other residential units. According to local brokers, developers are selling land for as low as ₹1,000 per sq ft and as high as ₹7,000 per sq ft.