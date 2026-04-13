All about BMC’s Occupation Certificate amnesty scheme proposal and six key conditions Mumbai housing societies must meet

The Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s standing committee, has put its proposed amnesty scheme on hold. This scheme aims to grant long-pending occupation certificates (OCs) to housing societies in residential buildings constructed before 2016. The move follows calls from some members for simplification of the proposal and wider stakeholder consultations before proceeding. Mumbai real estate news: The Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s standing committee, has put its proposed amnesty scheme on hold. (Picture for representational purposes only). (Gemini Generated Photo)

According to members of the standing committee whom Hindustan Times Real Estate spoke with, the policy imposes several exhaustive conditions that could be difficult for housing societies to meet.

Here’s a look at why the proposal matters and how property owners stand to benefit.

What is BMC's amnesty scheme proposal for housing societies wanting to obtain an OC? The BMC’s proposal seeks to allow housing societies to obtain an OC upon payment of prescribed charges, with applications to be accepted only within a fixed deadline. Penalties will vary based on the type, size, and extent of approvals and violations.

The initiative aims to ensure all housing societies in the city secure an OC and is expected to provide relief to around 12 lakh homeowners across nearly 25,000 residential buildings in Mumbai.

Six conditions proposed by the BMC 1) Cut-off date is November 2016

While the BMC has proposed an amnesty scheme for housing societies without a valid OC, it has set a cut-off date of November 17, 2016. This means only buildings occupied before this date will be eligible to apply for an OC under the scheme.

To establish occupancy before the cut-off, the BMC proposal requires housing societies to furnish documents such as property tax receipts or electricity bills.

2) Apartments above 861 sq ft not eligible for OC The BMC's amnesty proposal states that OC can be obtained in whole or in part. However, this is because the BMC set a condition that residential units above 80 sq mt (861 sq ft) will not be eligible for the benefits under the proposed scheme.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC panel puts occupation certificate amnesty proposal for housing societies on hold, seeks simpler framework

3) Predominant residential buildings eligible BMC’s proposal states that residential buildings, hospitals, and schools are eligible to apply for an Occupation Certificate (OC) under the amnesty scheme. However, an OC may be granted for commercial units within residential buildings, but such units will not receive any financial benefits under the scheme. Additionally, the building must be predominantly residential, with more than 50% of its units designated for residential use.

4) Building should have IOD and CC Under the proposed amnesty scheme, only buildings with a valid Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and a Commencement Certificate (CC) will be eligible to apply.

Also Read: What is the Maharashtra government’s plan to grant OCs to around 25,000 housing societies in Mumbai all about?

5) NOC from the original applicant required According to the BMC, if a housing society or its individual member applies for an OC, they must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the original applicant for construction or the holder of development rights, whether the owner or the developer. If the required NOC is not submitted, the BMC will issue a notice to the developer, owner or the applicant.

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