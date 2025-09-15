What is the Maharashtra government’s plan to grant OCs to around 25,000 housing societies in Mumbai all about?

In a move that could relieve 25,000 housing societies across Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is set to announce a new policy framework allowing societies to obtain long-pending Occupation Certificates (OC). Mumbai real estate update: The Maharashtra government is working on a detailed resolution (GR), expected in the first week of October, that will spell out the rules and processes for housing societies without an OC, (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The Maharashtra government is working on a detailed resolution (GR), expected in the first week of October, that will spell out the rules and processes for housing societies without an OC. But even before the official policy is released, a few important aspects are becoming clear, offering hope to many homeowners caught in a bureaucratic limbo.

What is an Occupation Certificate? An Occupation Certificate is an essential legal document issued by the municipal corporation that confirms a building has been constructed according to approved plans and is fit for occupation. Without it, homeowners cannot legally occupy the house.

Also Read: Is Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment just a numbers game, and what’s a fair extra area for homeowners?

Why do housing societies without OCs face problems? According to real estate consultants, banks often hesitate to provide loans or mortgages, redevelopment plans can get stuck, and basic civic approvals like water or sewage connections may remain uncertain. In Mumbai, thousands of cooperative housing societies built decades ago still lack this crucial certificate.

Media reports say over 20,000 buildings in the city have full OCs, while more than 700 have partial OCs.

Also Read: AI can cut real estate construction costs, halve project timelines, and reduce delays, benefiting homebuyers

What has the Maharashtra government proposed? The state government is expected to roll out an amnesty scheme on October 2 to simplify the process of obtaining OCs by removing technical and legal hurdles that have long been impediments. According to a Hindustan Times report, penalties may also be waived for residents who apply within a stipulated period.

According to Maharashtra government officials cited by HT.com, the state plans to introduce an Amnesty Scheme to help property owners regularise unauthorised constructions by obtaining an OC.

The scheme will allow legalisation upon payment of penalties or charges, with applications accepted only within a fixed deadline. Penalties will vary based on the type, size, and extent of violations. The aim is to ensure all housing societies in the city obtain an OC.

Also Read: Housing sales may dip by 3% amid affordability concerns but luxury homes gain: ICRA

“A detailed Government Resolution (GR) is expected in the first week of October, which will clearly define the policy. For now, some key points are already understood. Societies without a conveyance or CC will still be eligible to apply, and even those with FSI alterations or violations can apply as well,” said Gopal Shetty, a former BJP MP from North Mumbai who is also a member of the Maharashtra government's committee that will draft the policy.

"However, in cases where extra FSI or alterations have been carried out, the society will be required to pay a premium, though at a discounted rate. All of these aspects will be clarified in detail once the official policy is released in October," Shetty said.