Mumbai: BMC expected to roll out policy to grant long-pending Occupation Certificates to housing societies by month end

In a move that could benefit 25,000 housing societies across Mumbai, the civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is expected to announce a new policy framework by the end of this month that allows societies to obtain long-pending Occupation Certificates (OCs). Mumbai real estate market update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is expected to announce a new policy framework by the end of this month that allows societies to obtain long-pending Occupation Certificates (OCs). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

In September 2025, the Maharashtra government announced that it would issue a policy with rules and processes for housing societies to obtain an OC.

Amnesty Scheme for obtaining OC to be announced According to BMC officials, it will present a policy to the standing committee in the next few days. "Once the standing committee approves it, the policy will be forwarded to the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department for the final go-ahead," a BMC official told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The scheme will allow legalisation upon payment of charges for obtaining an OC, with applications accepted only within a fixed deadline. Penalties will vary based on the type, size, and extent of approval and violations. The aim is to ensure all housing societies in the city obtain an OC, BMC officials said.

Also Read: What is the Maharashtra government’s plan to grant OCs to around 25,000 housing societies in Mumbai all about?

Gopal Shetty, a former BJP MP from North Mumbai who headed the BJP's committee on OC for all housing societies in Mumbai, said the BMC expects to roll out the policy by the end of this month.

"There were ongoing discussions on whether commercial units should also be given OC or not, along with residential units. However, now the decision is under consideration that OC should be given to all," Shetty said.

Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025: A separate RERA-like law for real estate redevelopment projects proposed

Siddarth Sharma, BJP Corporator and a member of the BMC's law committee, said, "The decisions are in the final stages, and we are expecting that the proposal of the policy will be put forward in the BMC's standing committee shortly in the next few days. The aim is to ensure that all the citizens, irrespective of whether they are commercial unit or residential unit owners, should get OC."

"The policy will be comprehensive, wherein we are going to give around one year's period to housing societies to come forward and apply for OC, during which they will not be levied any penalty. Further, to not discriminate, even commercial unit holders are expected to be given OC," Sharma said.

What is an Occupation Certificate? An Occupation Certificate is an essential legal document issued by the municipal corporation that confirms a building has been constructed in accordance with approved plans and is fit for occupation. Without it, homeowners cannot legally occupy the house.

Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025 formally approved: 5 things you should know

In the Mumbai real estate market, banks often hesitate to provide loans or mortgages; redevelopment plans can get stuck; and basic civic approvals, such as water or sewage connections, may remain uncertain due to the absence of OC, according to real estate experts. In Mumbai, thousands of cooperative housing societies built decades ago still lack this important document.