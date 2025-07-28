Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025 formally approved: 5 things you should know

The Maharashtra government has recently formalised the Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025, titled My House, My Right, with a vision to ensure affordable and adequate housing for all citizens. The Maharashtra government has recently formalised the Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025, titled My House, My Right, with a vision to ensure affordable and adequate housing for all citizens. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The policy outlines key goals, such as redeveloping old buildings, rehabilitating slum dwellers, and revitalising stalled real estate and slum redevelopment projects through public-private partnerships.

A significant initiative under the policy is the creation of a dedicated land bank for residential use by 2026, aimed at streamlining housing development across the state. In a notable move to promote senior living housing, the government has introduced a game-changing incentive, a dramatic reduction in stamp duty to a flat rate of just ₹1,000. This is expected to make retirement housing more accessible and attract greater private sector participation in the segment.

The Maharashtra government's cabinet approved the new Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025 in May 2025; however, on July 23, the Maharashtra Housing Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on the policy, which is considered to be one step further towards its implementation in the state.

Here are five things to know about the Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025.

1) Investment of ₹ 70,000 crore expected under the Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025

The government expects an investment of ₹70,000 crore during the policy's implementation. Its target is to generate an affordable housing stock of 35 lakh units by 2030. Under the new policy, the government aims to create a land bank for residential use by 2026.

This initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Water Resources Department, and the Industries Department, among others.

2) Revival of stalled projects

The Maharashtra government’s 2025 housing policy includes targeted measures to revive stalled real estate and slum redevelopment projects, particularly using a cluster redevelopment model for greater efficiency and scale.

3) Stamp duty relaxations for senior living housing

The Maharashtra government’s newly finalised Housing Policy 2025 introduces a game-changing incentive for senior living housing: stamp duty has been dramatically reduced to a flat ₹1,000, replacing the previous slab of 5–7% of property value depending on location. The move aims to make retirement homes more affordable and accelerate development in this underserved segment.

4) Push for self-redevelopment of old buildings

The Maharashtra government has strongly pushed self-redevelopment in its newly approved housing policy. To support the initiative, the state has allocated ₹2,000 crore and proposed the formation of a dedicated cell to assist cooperative housing societies.

This cell will provide end-to-end support, including guidance on planning, funding, developer selection, and project execution, empowering societies to undertake redevelopment independently.

According to data from CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers, over 25,000 buildings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are eligible for redevelopment, with an estimated project value of more than ₹30,000 crore.

5) Affordable housing survey

As part of its Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025, the Maharashtra government has proposed a housing demand survey across all districts to assess the current requirements. The government noted that post-COVID-19, housing needs and consumption patterns have changed drastically, making it essential to update the policy framework.

According to the policy, a detailed housing need survey and analysis will be carried out across all state districts and is targeted for completion by 2026. This will enable a district-wise understanding of housing demand.