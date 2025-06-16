Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025: Statewide survey proposed to assess housing demand in post-COVID-19 era

The Maharashtra government, as part of its Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025, has proposed a housing demand survey across all districts to assess the current requirements. The government noted that post-COVID-19, housing needs and consumption patterns have changed drastically, making it essential to update the policy framework. Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025 update: The Maharashtra government, as part of its Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025, has proposed a housing demand survey across all districts to assess the current requirements. (Picture for representational photo)( Hemanshi Kamani/ REUTERS)

Housing needs and demand survey analysis to be carried out across districts

According to the policy, a detailed housing need survey and analysis will be carried out across all districts of the state and is targeted for completion by 2026. This will enable a district-wise understanding of housing demand.

"These surveys will focus on understanding existing housing conditions, socio-economic profiles, and access to basic infrastructure and services. The collected data will serve as the foundation for policy formulation, resource allocation, and prioritisation of housing projects to address diverse regional and demographic needs effectively," the policy reads.

The policy highlights that a core component of the survey will be a comprehensive demand analysis aimed at capturing both current and projected housing needs across various income groups and geographic areas.

It will take into account factors such as migration trends, rental housing dynamics, and the demand for affordable, rental, and special category housing. This data-driven approach, the policy states, will help the state align its housing supply strategies with actual ground-level demand, enabling more targeted and effective planning.

Need-based survey to focus on income groups and vulnerable sections

The policy emphasises a need-based survey approach to ensure inclusive and equitable housing solutions across Maharashtra. As per the approved framework, the survey will assess housing requirements across different income groups, with a special focus on vulnerable populations such as economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), working women, senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities.

The Maharashtra government has also decided to conduct a district-wise survey of government land banks by March 2026 to identify land for public housing projects.

All about Maharashtra Housing Policy 2025

The Maharashtra cabinet on May 22 approved the state's much-awaited 2025 Housing Policy, aiming to construct 35 lakh affordable homes by 2030. With an investment outlay of ₹70,000 crore, the policy outlines a comprehensive plan to support homebuyers, developers, and other stakeholders across the housing ecosystem.

The Maharashtra government has also given incentives for senior living housing projects. Under the new policy, stamp duty for buyers of such properties has been reduced to a flat ₹1,000, down from the current 5% to 7% of the property's value, depending on the location.