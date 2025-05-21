Maharashtra Cabinet approves Housing Policy 2025, targets 35 lakh affordable homes by 2030

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the state’s 2025 housing policy, targeting the construction of 35 lakh affordable homes by 2030 with an investment of ₹70,000 crore, according to a government statement. Maharashtra Housing Policy update: The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the state’s 2025 housing policy, targeting the construction of 35 lakh affordable homes by 2030, (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The homes will be built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories under the policy titled Majhe Ghar - Majhe Adhikar.

To support the self-redevelopment of ageing buildings, the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore and proposed a dedicated cell to assist housing societies with planning, funding, developer selection, and project execution. The cell will be set up to encourage cooperative housing societies to take up redevelopment projects independently.

The policy also introduces a rent-to-own model, allowing working women, students, and industrial workers to occupy homes for up to 10 years with the option to purchase them afterwards.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the housing minister, said that based on NITI Aayog’s recommendations for the G-Hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the state must contribute a significant share of the estimated ₹20,000 crore viability gap fund via the Affordable Housing Fund to attract investment in the affordable and inclusive housing sector.

"The policy is to promote green building practices, and new constructions will be planned to combat climate risks, including heat, flood and earthquake, with innovative construction technologies under the Global Housing Technology Challenge for sustainable, disaster-resistant, cost-effective and climate-smart construction practices," Shinde said.

The housing policy also proposes the creation of a state Housing Information Portal—a centralized digital platform powered by artificial intelligence. According to the statement, the portal will integrate data on housing demand and supply, geo-tagging, fund allocation, district-wise land acquisition, and coordinate with systems such as MahaRERA, Mahabhulekh, and PM Gati Shakti.

The state plans to create affordable housing near major hospitals in cities like Mumbai. These will be offered on rent to relatives of patients, on the lines of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Government land bank for affordable housing

Under the new policy, the government aims to create a land bank for residential use by 2026. This initiative will be carried out in coordination with the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Water Resources Department, and the Industries Department, among others.

Walk to Work

The new housing policy supports the prime minister’s ‘walk-to-work’ concept, underlining the development of housing close to employment hubs, especially in industrial areas.

To encourage walk-to-work living, the policy mandates that 10% to 30% of land designated for amenity plots in industrial areas be reserved exclusively for residential use.

"In view of increasing urbanisation, orders for inclusive housing have been given not only to large municipal corporations with a population of more than 10 lakhs but also to all Metropolitan Region Development Authorities," Shinde said.

The policy also aims to promote slum rehabilitation projects by revitalising them through the cluster redevelopment approach.

New constructions will be planned to deal with weather risks, including heat, floods and earthquakes, bringing innovative and climate-appropriate construction practices into the mainstream.

At present, the state has RERA, and Maharashtra was the first state to set up MahaRERA. Now, a state-level Supreme Grievance Redressal Committee will be set up to monitor quality control, mediate with developers in respect of grievances of beneficiaries, and ensure the timely completion of redevelopment projects under DCPR 2034 and the MHADA Act.

Real estate developers welcome housing policy

Real estate developers are of the view that the policy is a step in the right direction toward achieving the vision of ‘Housing for All.’

"The 'Majhe Ghar – Majhe Adhikar' policy is a commendable step in realising the vision of Housing for All in Maharashtra. With a robust investment plan of ₹70,000 crore and a clear target of constructing 3.5 million homes over the next five years, the government is prioritising inclusive urban development. The focus on slum rehabilitation, redevelopment, and the creation of a MahaAwas Fund will be instrumental in addressing the housing shortage and improving the urban landscape. We believe this progressive policy will provide a significant boost to real estate, create large-scale employment, and ensure dignified living for citizens across income groups,” said Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

“The newly unveiled State Housing Policy is a visionary move that aligns with Maharashtra’s aspirations to cement its position as India’s economic powerhouse. The introduction of self-redevelopment cells, a dedicated ₹2,000 crore funding for redevelopment projects, and streamlined compliances will unlock redevelopment opportunities in land-constrained cities and resolve stalled projects,” said Niranjan Hiranandani - Chairman- NAREDCO & Hiranandani Group.