BMC plans AI push, autoDCR software integration to fast-track real estate approvals, says chief Ashwini Bhide

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-driven reforms and integrate them with auto-DCR software that automates building plan scrutiny and construction permit approvals, to accelerate clearances for the real estate sector, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said at a NAREDCO event. Mumbai real estate update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-driven reforms and integrate them with auto-DCR software that automates building plan scrutiny and construction permit approvals, to accelerate clearances for the real estate sector. (File Photo )

What is Auto DCR? Civic bodies across the country have started using autoDCR software for online submission and approval of building plans. AutoDCR is an AI-infused software platform that automates building plan scrutiny and construction permit approvals. It reads CAD drawings and maps them against local development control regulations (DCR) to ensure compliance, accelerating approval time.

AutoDCR was introduced to improve transparency and curb malpractices by automatically checking key parameters such as building height, open spaces, and layout compliance. The system scans architectural drawings and verifies them against development control rules, reducing manual intervention and speeding up approvals.

“Ten years ago, as part of the ease of doing business (EoDB) initiative, we transitioned to autoDCR, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation becoming the first entity to take such a revolutionary step. The system has evolved, and we are now working to further improve it. The state government, after streamlining development control regulations (DCR), has also adopted this system,” said Ashwini Bhide while speaking at a NAREDCO change of guard event.

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"Many other corporations also look up to this system. We will continue to explore new ways to further improve the ease of doing business while ensuring the speed of doing business," she said.

According to Bhide, “there are a lot of other things which we can do in terms of standardisation of procedures, whatever issues or limitations the current or Auto-DCR system has, we can improve on them, and another big tool, the kind of magic wand which we have, is artificial intelligence.”

Bhide said a new phase (for autoDCR) is being developed using artificial intelligence to minimise human interaction further.

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Rental housing push for 'Housing for all' Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of NAREDCO, emphasised the need to promote rental housing to achieve the goal of ‘Housing for All’. He said rental housing must be incentivised through tax reliefs and policy reforms to ensure affordability at scale.

He said that while the rapid expansion of housing loans has improved home-buying affordability, supply-side innovations such as rental housing are essential to sustain this momentum and cater to diverse urban needs.

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Hiranandani was speaking at an event where Kamlesh Thakur, founder and managing director of Srishti Group, was elected as the new president of NAREDCO Maharashtra.