Lotus Developers plans launch of 11 sea-facing Mumbai projects; eyes ₹9,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based listed developer Sri Lotus Developers is planning to launch 11 luxury projects facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, with a combined revenue potential of over ₹9,000 crore. The portfolio includes a Bandra redevelopment project in a building where Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns an apartment. Mumbai real estate update: Sri Lotus Developers is planning to launch 11 luxury projects facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, with a combined revenue potential of over ₹9,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT Generated Image)

According to the company, the 11 projects are located facing the sea in Nepean Sea Road, Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Versova, and Prabhadevi. The portfolio is slated for completion within the next four years, the company said.

For this, the company on April 9, announced the launch of its first brand campaign, ‘Luxury Coastline Collection’ marking it as a strategic expansion beyond its stronghold in Juhu and Andheri West into Mumbai’s most prestigious coastal micro-markets.

"Coastal living continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, celebrities and business families looking for privacy, panoramic views and location-driven value. With a limited supply of waterfront land, such developments continue to command strong interest and pricing power. The Company is well placed with its curated portfolio to capture this demand," the company said in the statement.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC panel puts occupation certificate amnesty proposal for housing societies on hold, seeks simpler framework

No slowdown for sea-facing projects According to the company, while certain price segments have reported sales stagnation, the sea-facing segment of luxury housing is immune to such a slowdown.

"Currently, apartments in the ₹3 crore to ₹8 crore range are dead and moving slowly. However, we are in ultra-luxury, limited-inventory, and homebuyers' choice. So, I will say that we are insulated from the market forces due to the ocean view product mix," said Anand Pandit, Chairman and Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Is an apartment overlooking the sea more expensive than a sea-view apartment? Read on to find out

According to Pandit, out of the total 11 projects, one is on Nepeansea Road in South Mumbai, one in Prabhadevi, two in Bandra Bandstand, two on Carter Road, two in Juhu, and three in Versova.

"Out of the 11 projects, six are under construction, and five are in the approval stage. 10 projects out of the 11 projects are old housing society redevelopment, and one is a joint development project. The cumulative topline of all the 11 projects is over ₹9,000 crore," Pandit said.

Pandit said that the land area for all 11 projects is between 1,500 sq m and 5,000 sq m.

Shah Rukh Khan's building redevelopment project will also be launched According to the company, out of the two projects on Carter Road, Shree Amrit Society, Bandra, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing apartment. The project is expected to generate a topline of ₹1,500–2,000 crore, Hindustan Times Real Estate had reported in August 2025.