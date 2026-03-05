Preity Zinta sells Mumbai's Bandra apartment for ₹18.5 crore after redevelopment, second sale in four months

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her old building. Mumbai real estate market update: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore. (HT Files)

This marks Zinta's second apartment sale in the past four months. In November 2025, documents show she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore.

Sources close to Zinta had told Hindustan Times Real Estate in December 2025 that she may reinvest the proceeds from the November sale into a new property worth around ₹100 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Preity Zinta sells her apartment in Bandra for ₹14.08 crore

In the latest transaction, registered on March 2, 2026, Zinta sold another 1,770 sq ft apartment on the same floor of the building. Priya Nagar and Rajeev Nagar, US citizens of Indian origin, purchased the property, according to the documents.

The deal involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Zinta has owned property in the building for several years. According to CRE Matrix, she acquired her current residence on the 11th floor through an allotment process after the building underwent redevelopment.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC expected to roll out policy to grant long-pending Occupation Certificates to housing societies by month end

"Under a redevelopment agreement between the society and the developer (Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee), the flat was officially allotted to her as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. This arrangement was formalised in an agreement executed on October 23, 2023," CRE Matrix said.

A message sent to Preity Zinta went unanswered. The story will be updated if a response is received. The buyers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor sell Mumbai apartment for ₹12.25 crore after ₹855 crore Andheri land deal

Other Bollywood deals In recent years, Bollywood personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have been in the news for selling their residential real estate units.

In 2025, Akshay Kumar sold multiple properties for over ₹100 crore. In the case of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, he was in the news in 2025 for selling properties close to ₹100 crore.