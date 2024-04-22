 EU Schengen visa new rules: How your European tour just got easier? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
EU Schengen visa new rules: How your European tour just got easier?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 07:42 PM IST

EU introduces new visa rules for Indian nationals, offering long-term, multi-entry visas valid for up to five years under 'cascade' regime.

The European Commission has introduced new rules regarding multiple entry visas for Indian nationals, aiming to streamline the process and provide greater accessibility. Indian nationals applying for Schengen visas in India may now benefit from easier access to visas with extended validity, based on their travel history and passport validity, under the new visa 'cascade' regime, the EU said in a statement on Monday.

EU introduces new visa rules for Indian nationals, streamlining process and increasing accessibility.(Pexel/Representative Image)
EU introduces new visa rules for Indian nationals, streamlining process and increasing accessibility.(Pexel/Representative Image)

European Union new visa rules: What changes for you?

Newly adopted visa rules for Indian nationals introduce a "cascade" regime for Schengen visas.

• Under this regime, Indian citizens can obtain long-term, multi-entry visas valid for two years after using two visas within three years.

• Following the two-year visa, eligible applicants may receive a five-year visa, contingent on passport validity.

• Holders of these visas enjoy travel rights similar to visa-free nationals throughout the validity period.

ALSO READ- Exploring Europe: Train travel a winner for young Indians

What are Schengen visas?

• Schengen visas permit unrestricted travel within the Schengen area for short stays, allowing a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period.

• The visas are not restricted by purpose but do not confer work rights.

ALSO READ- Indians travelling more frequently, surge in searches for spiritual destinations: Report

• The Schengen area consists of 29 European countries (of which 25 are EU states): Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

According to the statement, this decision is in line with the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, aiming for enhanced cooperation on migration policy “with facilitation of people-to-people contacts being of key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.”

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / EU Schengen visa new rules: How your European tour just got easier?
