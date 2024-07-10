Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ as she ‘arguing’ with Prince William over…

The Royal family is reportedly experiencing tension over Prince George's future education, with sources suggesting that Kate Middleton is “heartbroken” following a disagreement with Prince William. Britain's Kate Middleton is seen in rare outing(Reuters)

The royal couple is divided on where to send their eldest son for secondary education. While Prince William and Prince Harry both attended Eton College, breaking with the royal family's tradition of attending Gordonstoun in Scotland.

Prince William is said to favour Eton for Prince George when the time comes. However, Kate also is not enthusiastic about the idea. The Prince of Wales began his studies at Eton in 1995 and completed them in 2000.

A source close to the royal family told InTouch Weekly that the Duchess is adamant that Prince George should not attend the prestigious all-boys boarding school, Eton College.

Notably, as Prince George will turn 12 in 2025, he will also no longer be entitled to travel in a plane with Prince William and and his family. An “important royal custom” will be enforced upon him once the little prince steps into teenage.

Kate don't want her son, George to be bullied

The source revealed that Kate's aversion stems from her own negative experiences at boarding school; she was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school.”

The Princess of Wales “can't bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

Kate's early education was at Downe House, a girls' boarding school in Berkshire, which she “hated” so much that she left mid-term. She transferred to Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire, where she finished her schooling and seemingly found a better fit. It is this school that she favours for Prince George.

The insider remarked, “Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy.”

The issue is said to have caused a row at Adelaide Cottage, with William and Kate reportedly “arguing” for hours over the decision, the source claimed. “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” the source said.

The source added that Kate, who is currently on hiatus from public duties while undergoing cancer treatment, was "finally giving in" to her husband's wishes and he appears to have "won" the argument for now.

This rumored argument marks the first update on the Princess of Wales since her surprise appearance at last month’s Trooping the Colour parade, which celebrated King Charles’ birthday.