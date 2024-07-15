King Charles privately writes to Trump after assassination attempt

King Charles privately wrote to Donald Trump following the assassination attempt on him at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The 75-year-old monarch's letter was delivered by the British Embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. King Charles sent a letter to Donald Trump following Saturday's assassination attempt

While the contents of the letter have not been revealed, it is understood that it echoed the sentiments of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In the wake of the shooting that left the former US president with an ear injury and claimed the life of a spectator, King Charles condemned gun violence in the letter, per Independent.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes,” Starmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he added.

The British monarch wished Trump a speedy recovery and expressed deepest sympathies for those injured and their families. The spectator who died while shielding his family was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, a volunteer fire chief. In addition to one casualty, two other spectators were left critically injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots. However, the 20-year-old assassin was shot dead by the Secret Service.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden also condemned the attack on Trump in a statement that read, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”