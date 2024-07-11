Melania Trump's rare public backing of husband Donald for swanky 1st Trump residence fundraiser makes waves: ‘We must…’

In an extremely rare public appearance, supporting her husband, Donald Trump, former (and possibly future) first lady Melania Trump’s glam attendance at a Trump Tower fundraiser attracted not only heavy attention but also raised a whopping $1.4 million in a single night. Stunning everyone at the swanky affair at their New York penthouse location, she reportedly wore a “fire engine red Valentino dress with applique flowers in the same fabric and Christian Louboutin pumps,” a spy told Page Six. Former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with Bill White, Kellyanne Conway ("Counselor to the president in the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump") and Bryan Eure at the Trump Tower fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans this week. (Instagram via Bran Eure (euregram))

As the “elegant and eloquent” hosted the event at her NYC home, Melania greeted a list of megadonors for the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBTQ+ group. Her mostly unseen public backing of her husband comes at a time when she’s rarely accompanied the former president at campaign events for his re-election bid. Meanwhile, Trump himself laid low after the CNN debate.

Inside Melania Trump's NYC fundraiser

A guest told the outlet, “Hors d'oeuvres and Champagne flowed as the first lady generously welcomed the guests to her home with off-the-cuff remarks.”

Another invitee gushed about her “beautiful speech about the importance of unity.” Generously taking photos with those in attendance, Melania was clearly the lady of the hour. Moreover, her remarks evidently left a mark on those present at the fundraiser, “She also said about the election, ‘We will see what happens, but, we must win.’”

Melania’s surprise appearance marked her second solo outing to support her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign. She previously hosted the Mar-a-Lago event in April. She has neither participated in a political event for Trump this year nor was she present at the raving presidential debate on June 27.

On the contrary, First Lady Jill Biden has been visibly campaigning for Joe Biden. Despite her low profile, Melania was last spotted in public with Donald Trump in May at their son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony.

“Melania Trump opened her NYC Penthouse tonight to raise money for @LogCabinGOP. It's the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence. And we raised $1.4 million in one night. Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump,” Richard Grenell, who was the Acting Director of National Intelligence for the former president in 2020, tweeted on X/Twitter.

Bryan Eure also celebrated the event’s success on social media: “The best week in NYC with First Lady Melania Trump@melaniatrump at the second and wonderfully successful@logcabinhq fundraiser in her stunning home which will help us target LGBT and suburban women voters in key swing states to elect President Donald Trump this November. The most important election of our lifetime. Please register to vote now. Donate now. Get involved. Save America and Make America Great Again. God Bless President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Such a fabulous event and thank you for all that made it happen@melaniatrump@logcabinhq@richardgrenell@charlestmoran@billwhiteflausa@kdpgrp@christinaduval1@kloefflerga@pagesix@dailymail@realkellyanne_conway@herve_pierre_creative_director”