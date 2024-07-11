Donald Trump teases running mate decision: ‘I’m pretty well set in my own mind’

Donald Trump opened up about choosing his running mate while talking to Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, July 10. The former president teased that over the “next week or so, I’ll announce” the decision. He also said he would “love to do it during the convention” next week. Donald Trump teases running mate decision (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Rattling off names like J.D. Vance, Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Sen. Tim Scott, Kilmeade asked Trump whether any other names should be added to the list. “Well, you could,” Trump replied. “I think I’m pretty well set in my own mind. But, you know, you got some good people. And I have changed a little bit.”

Trump went on to say that Burgum signing one of the strictest abortion bans in the country is “a little bit of an issue.” The ban includes only exceptions for rape and incest before the first six weeks of pregnancy.

It’s a pretty strong ban. I think Doug is great,” Trump said. “He’s taken a pretty strong stance — or the state has. I don’t know if it’s Doug but the state has. So it’s an issue.”

Potential complications over selecting Marco Rubio

Trump admitted that should he select Rubio, he could face complications with the 12th Amendment, which states that both contenders “shall not be an inhabitant of the same state” to receive Electoral College votes from Florida’s delegation. The Sunshine State notably has 30 electoral votes. At present, both Rubio and Trump claim residency in Florida.

“You do that and it makes it more complicated. There are people that don’t have that complication. Now it’s fairly easily fixed but you have to do something with delegates or there has to be a resignation,” Trump said.

“So it’s not like picking some people where it’s very easy, where there is none of that,” he added. “Taking delegates is a very risky thing to do.”

Trump went on to suggest that the issues about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are not going to affect his decision about a vice president. “I don’t care if it’s him or somebody else,” Trump said about Biden being the Democratic nominee. “And these radical Democrats are all radical. Everyone that they’re talking about is a radical left lunatic.”

“And whether it’s Biden or whether it’s somebody else, I think it’s the same,” he added.