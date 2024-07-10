Joe Biden exhibits ‘classic features of neurodegeneration,’ Parkinson’s doctor claims: ‘Not a hard case’

New York-based neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts, who specialises in treating Parkinson’s disease, has claimed that Joe Biden exhibits “classic features of neurodegeneration.” Pitts assessed the president based on his public appearances. Joe Biden exhibits ‘classic features of neurodegeneration,’ Parkinson’s doctor says (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

“I could have diagnosed him from across the mall,” Pitts told NBC News Now’s ‘Top Story with Tom Llamas.’

“I’m a Democrat, it’s just like — this guy is not a hard case,” he added. “I see him 20 times a day in clinic.”

Pitts continued, “He has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, ‘Oh, I couldn’t find the word,’ that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area.”

Pitts further pointed at Biden’s “shuffling gait … so little steps.” “Loss of arm swing from the rigidity…and end-block turning, meaning he kind of pivots around his foot,” he added.

Pitts said that he could not judge if the commander in chief’s cognitive abilities had diminished as he has never been in the same room with him. The doctor called on both Biden and Donald Trump to take a four-hour neurological test, referring to it as the “hallmark test for cognitive performance.”

Parkinson's expert’s visits to the White House

Concerns arose after Parkinson's expert Dr. Kevin Cannard was seen visiting the White House at least eight times in a span of just eight months. However, Joe Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor recently clarified that Cannard "was the neurological specialist that examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals."

In a letter, O’Connor stated that Cannard’s frequent visits to the White House does not represent examinations of Biden. The doctor, he said, is also responsible for the care of other people in the White House, including “many military personnel” who “experience neurological issues related to their service.”

Back in February, O’Connor said in a letter that Biden was evaluated by a neurologist as part of his annual physical exam, who found no signs of Parkinson's in the president. The report added that Biden, 81, was "fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."