Donald Trump has pledged to ‘veto’ a national abortion ban, says JD Vance

JD Vance has revealed Donald Trump's plan to veto any federal legislation to ban abortion nationwide if a bill were to be passed by Congress. During his Saturday appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, the vice presidential hopeful argued that the GOP nominee has “explicitly” said he would veto a ban to “end this culture war” over abortion. JD Vance says that Donald Trump would 'veto' a national abortion ban(Reuters)

When asked by Reporter Kristen Welker if the former president would veto a national abortion ban should he be reelected, Vance said, “I can absolutely commit that, Kristen. Donald Trump has been as clear about that as possible.” “Donald Trump wants to end this culture war over this particular topic,” he continued, adding, “We want the federal government to focus on these big economic and immigration questions. Let the states figure out their own abortion policy.”

The Ohio Senator's statement comes just days after Kamala Harris warned that Trump would establish a nationwide ban on abortion. “He and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress,” she said during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

However, Trump refuted the Democratic nominee's claims in a scathing social media post. “My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” the ex-POTUS posted on Truth Social Friday. During his Saturday interview, Vance went on to say, “I think he’s been very clear he would not support it” when asked about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s push for a federal ban. “I think he would. He said that explicitly that he would,” the Ohio Republican said in response to whether Trump would veto such a ban.