Michelle Obama takes ‘Black jobs’ swipe at Trump, avers Harris ‘is more than ready for this moment’: Key takeaways

Former First Lady Michelle Obama graced the Democratic National Convention (DNC) stage on Tuesday and praised Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy while comparing it to her husband Barack Obama's in 2008. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

She remarked, “America, hope is making a comeback,” referencing his well-known hope campaign from 2008.

As Michelle was greeted with cheers on the second night of the convention, she remarked, “Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn't it?”

“We're feeling it here in this arena, but it's spreading all across this country we love. A familiar feeling that's been buried too deep for too long. You know what I'm talking about? It's the contagious power of hope!”

Michelle Obama makes sharp comparison between Trump and Harris

Uttering her catchphrase, “When they go low, we go high”, she mentioned Donald Trump in an effort to draw comparisons between Kamala Harris and the GOP leader.

“Kamala has shown her allegiance to this nation, not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open to others, she understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward,” Michelle stated.

Also Read: 'Yes, she can,’ echoes at DNC as Barack Obama asks America to vote for Kamala Harris

According to her, Harris is “as more than ready for this moment”. She further described the US VP as “one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

Kamala Harris has a deep appreciation for unseen labour and steadfast dedication that have always defined America's greatness, she said, adding that Trump exerted every effort to instill fear in people.

“His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard working and highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

Michelle Obama takes ‘Black jobs’ and wealth swipe at Trump

Taking a dig at Trump, she asked: “Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs'?”

The statement alluded to Trump's assertion in the June debate with President Joe Biden that immigrants were stealing “Black jobs.”

The former first lady also appeared to disparage the wealth that Trump inherited.

Nobody is the exclusive authority on what it means to be an American. Nobody, she said. Referred to as “one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency,” she praised Vice President Kamala Harris.

She urged people to “do something” to ensure the victory of Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

Michelle remarked that Harris recognises that the “majority of us be afforded the grace of failing forward” and that “We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth”.

She then invited Barack Obama on the stage to address the crowd.