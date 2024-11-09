Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelenskyy call: Ukrainian official

Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Friday. Elon Musk and Donald Trump(Reuters, AP)

"I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios was accurate about the call on Wednesday.

Another high-ranking Ukrainian source told AFP that billionaire SpaceX founder Musk was present with Trump during the call, saying: "Trump gave (Musk) the phone" and Musk and Zelenskyy "talked briefly".