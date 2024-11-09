Menu Explore
Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelenskyy call: Ukrainian official

AFP |
Nov 09, 2024 01:04 AM IST

Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Friday.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump(Reuters, AP)
Elon Musk and Donald Trump(Reuters, AP)

"I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios was accurate about the call on Wednesday.

Another high-ranking Ukrainian source told AFP that billionaire SpaceX founder Musk was present with Trump during the call, saying: "Trump gave (Musk) the phone" and Musk and Zelenskyy "talked briefly".

