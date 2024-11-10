Comedian's hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump in India goes viral. Watch

A comedian recently went viral for his hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump in India. Austin Nasso, who boasts 593k followers on Instagram, received rave reviews for his “accurate” impression of the president-elect. In the video, which has since been making rounds across various social media platforms, Nasso spews comedic punchlines that the former president would most likely say during a visit to India. Comedian Austin Nasso's impersonation of Donald Trump goes viral on social media(Instagram)

Comedian's hilarious impersonation of Trump goes viral

The video begins with Nasso quipping that Trump would be amazed at the sight of “tuk-tuks” in the Asian country. “It's incredible they have tuk-tuks and tiny trucks. Wow. They're so tiny, they're like legos,” the comedian said while imitating the president-elect's voice.

He then goes on to exclaim while still copying Trump's voice, “They have the most incredible cuisine we've ever seen. We love to see it.” “Wow. Look at that. Wow. And their cities have sci-fi names- ‘High-Tech City’. Wow. Look at that,” he added.

While standing in front of the Lal Bagh Botanical Garden in the Indian city of Bengaluru, Nasso said excitedly in Trump's voice, “We love the Lal Bagh Botanical Garden. They have a lot of trees. And they also have plant and seed and also snail.”

Netizens laud Nasso's viral impersonation of Trump

Shortly after the video went viral, fans flocked to social media to praise Nasso for his “accurate” impersonation of Trump. “The only time I find Trump cute is when Austin is impersonating him,” commented one fan on Instagram.

One more user said, “Brilliant I have to always show my kids your impressions as we think they’re so good. (We live in London 🇬🇧 and are watching the US election with interest ).”

“Finally Indian version of trump uploaded This is amazing a great guy i ever seen in my life is austin nasso. he is great entertainer,” wrote a third user.