Vir Das brutally roasts Americans after Trump win, ‘Congrats, you are great again’

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das brutally roasted Americans during his recent stand-up show. The 45-year-old, who is currently on his Mind Fool World Tour, took to the stage in the US to joke about the post-election situation following Donald Trump's landslide victory. Indian actor and comedian brutally roasted Americans during his recent stand-up show in the United States

Vir Das roasts Americans after Trump's victory

Das shared a clip of his recent stand-up comedy show, set to the theme of the US presidential election, on X, formerly Twitter Sunday. “America first we had a casual chat,” he tweeted along with the video.

“Congrats, America, you are great again,” Das quipped as the audience cheered. “Donald J. Trump is going to be your president for the next four…25 years,” he continued, adding, “At least, now the mask is off! You know what kind of country you are.”

ALSO READ: Katie Porter accused of ‘brainwashing’ her 12-year-old daughter into worrying about abortion if she gets raped

The comedian went on to joke that Trump was “always going to win” because “he's too entertaining.” “You [Americans] have an addiction to entertainment in this country, right?” Das asked the audience.

“Your president has to be entertaining, and I don't know any other 70... 80-year-old White man who is more entertaining than him,” he said of Trump. Das then took a swipe at the president-elect's foreign policies, saying, “When foreign dictators sit with Donald Trump, they feel like you feel right now.”

Das further joked that Kamala Harris failed to win the election because “she wasn't entertaining enough” and “is more qualified.” He went on to highlight that obsessing over the “loser” is a “very American thing.”

“Look at the tears, look at them having a meltdown,” he said in reference to the viral photos of Harris' supporters breaking down into tears following her loss to Trump. “In America, more people watch the concession speech than the victory speech,” Das quipped.