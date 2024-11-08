Pakistan leapfrog India, Sri Lanka to achieve major Asian record in Australia after emphatic nine-wicket win in 2nd ODI

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan stunned world champions Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The Green Shirts registered an emphatic nine-wicket win as Pakistan chased down the target of 164 inside 27 overs. As a result, Pakistan have now won their first game in Australia in seven years. The last time that Pakistan managed to register a win Down Under was in January 2017, when Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan registered a six-wicket win over Steve Smith-led Australia. Pakistan's not-out batters Babar Azam, right, and Abdullah Shafique celebrate. AP/PTI(AP11_08_2024_000210A)(AP)

In the second ODI of the three-match series, Haris Rauf took a five-wicket haul to help Pakistan bundle out Australia for just 163. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq then played knocks of 82 and 64, respectively to help Pakistan register an easy win.

“Obviously this win gives us confidence. We want to keep that confidence going. All bowlers had plans and they worked well," said captain Mohammad Rizwan after the win.

On the other hand, pacer Haris Rauf said, "We are so happy to win this game. Yeah, Pakistan fans come out to see us everywhere in the world. I’ve played a lot for Melbourne Stars, so I know these conditions about where we bowl."

Pakistan leapfrog India and Sri Lanka

As a result of this win in the second ODI, Pakistan have registered their 35th ODI against Australia. This is also Pakistan's 18th win in Australia in 54 matches played Down Under.

Pakistan now have the highest number of wins in ODIs against Australia in their own backyard amongst other Asian teams.

Sri Lanka is at the second spot with 16 wins out of 56 matches while India is placed third with 14 wins out of 54 matches.

The second ODI win was also Pakistan's biggest Australia in terms of balls remaining. It is also Pakistan's biggest win by wickets against Australia.

The opening stand between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique also became Pakistan's second-highest opening partnership against Australia in ODIs. The record is currently held by Mudassar Nazar and Mohsin Khan as they had stitched together a partnership of 141 runs for the opening wicket in 1985.

The three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan is now level at 1-1. The series decider will now be played on Sunday, November 10 in Perth.