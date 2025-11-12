When is Starbucks Red Cup Day? Here's how you can get free 2025 limited-edition cup

Red Cup Day: Starbucks is celebrating the arrival of the holiday season by offering free limited-edition 2025 reusable red cups on November 13. Customers, who place an order for any handcrafted holiday or fall beverage — whether hot, iced, or blended — at participating stores in the United States, will be given a complimentary grande (16-ounce) reusable red cup, subject to availability. Starbucks Red Cup Day is on Nov. 13(Starbucks )

What is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

Red Cup Day has evolved into one of Starbucks' most eagerly awaited yearly traditions. The company announced that it will distribute more cups than ever this year and will have additional baristas on hand to guarantee a seamless and enjoyable experience.

This giveaway signifies the commencement of Starbucks' holiday season offerings, which include festive drinks, seasonal snacks, and gift-ready products available during the holiday period.

Also Read: Karoline Leavitt faces backlash for photoshopping husband in family pics, ‘His hands look like…’

Red Cup Day: Which Starbucks drinks are available?

Starbucks' Red Cup Day promotion features most beloved seasonal selections, including:

Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, among others.

However, the Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee are excluded from this offer.

Also Read: Marriott partner Sonder's bankruptcy leaves thousands of guests stranded after abrupt evictions, ‘An absolute nightmare’

How to avail free Starbucks Red Cup?

Customers have the opportunity to engage through various ordering methods — be it in the café, at the drive-thru, or through the Starbucks app and delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats.

The 2025 reusable red cup, crafted from 95% recycled materials, showcases a hand-drawn design by Starbucks designer Yvonne Chan, who expressed her desire to encapsulate “the little moment of magic you experience” while entering a Starbucks from the chilly outdoors.

Moreover, customers presenting a clean personal cup, such as the 2025 red cup, will be granted a 10-cent discount on their beverage.

Furthermore, members of Starbucks Rewards will accumulate double stars on their complete order when utilizing a reusable cup.