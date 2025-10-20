'Is this a cyberattack?': Netizens wonder as AWS outage disrupts Starbucks, Ring, Chime, and FanDuel apps

A widespread outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing giant powering much of the internet, has knocked out hundreds of websites and apps worldwide. Hundreds of websites and apps are down worldwide due to AWS outage.(UnSplash)

The disruption affected services including Snapchat, Roblox, Duolingo, Zoom, Fortnite, Ring, Venmo, Coinbase, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, and even parts of Amazon's own e-commerce site.

Airlines like Delta and United also reported app glitches, while UK users faced banking delays with Lloyds and government services.

What Amazon said

Amazon Web Services issued a statement, saying, "We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share."

Social media speculation

Amid the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, X (formerly Twitter) lit up with unverified claims.

One user claimed, "Internet is under a cyber attack. The internet is under attack with majority of large companies facing total outages. This is allegedly a response by China to the cyber attacks the US conducted allegedly against them."

Another added, "A cyberattack happening right now? A lot of servers just went down."

A third person wrote, "There has been a cyberattack causing Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Fortnite, and other websites to be down."

Another claimed, "I have never seen a cyberattack like this before. Is this Russia planning something? Seems like half of the internet is down"

These claims remain unverified internet speculation. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is actively investigating the root cause of the outage, with no evidence supporting cyberattack allegations at this time. HT.com has not independently verified these claims.