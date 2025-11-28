1 National Guard member shot near White House dies, says Donald Trump

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two West Virginia National Guard troops shot at near the White House on Wednesday has passed away, said United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time). A picture of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom displayed at a press conference earlier after the shooting. (REUTERS)

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person ... She's just passed away. She's no longer with us,” Trump said.

The US President added that the other National Guard troop is in “very bad shape” and is “fighting for his life”.

“Hopefully, we will get better news with respect to him,” Trump said.

West Virginia's Governor Patrick Morrisey also announced Sarah's death through a post on X and wrote, “A few moments ago, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom passed away from the injuries sustained during yesterday’s horrific shooting. This is not the result we hoped for, but it is the result we all feared.”

“Sarah served with courage, extraordinary resolve, and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and to her nation. She answered the call to serve, stepped forward willingly, and carried out her mission with the strength and character that define the very best of the West Virginia National Guard," he added.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were on patrol only blocks away from the White House when a gunman opened fire at them on November 26, a day before Thanksgiving, in an attack that shook the nation.

Donald Trump was not present in the White House at the time of the shooting.

Suspect also in ‘serious condition’

The US President also gave a health update of the suspect who shot at the National Guard troops just blocks away from the White House on Wednesday. Calling him a “monster”, Trump said that the suspect is also in “serious condition”.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration.

While addressing the media, Trump sought to attack the Biden administration over the attack. “As you know the DHS has confirmed that the suspect is an Afghan national flown here by the previous administration, who was such a bad administration,” he said.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said after the attack that the suspect might be charged with terrorism.

Trump's address on Thursday comes after he called for the reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who came under the Biden administration through a video message Wednesday night.

“If they can't love our country, we don't want them,” Trump had said. He called the attack “a crime against our entire nation.”