What does isolated incident mean? San Jose police provide update on Valley Fair Mall shooting; 'no active shooter'

San Jose police have confirmed that Friday’s shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation. A shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose left two people injured.(Pixabay/Representative)

“This shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter. However, officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Please continue to avoid the area,” San José Police Media Relations posted on X.

Earlier, authorities said two victims had been found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. The shooting unfolded on Black Friday, prompting a massive police response and a temporary lockdown.

“Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area while officers investigate and work to ensure everyone’s safety," the earlier post stated.

What does "isolated incident" mean?

In shooting investigations, the term typically means the act was carried out by a single individual, with no evidence of accomplices, no coordinated plan, and no links to a broader criminal or terrorist network at this time.

Witness accounts

Several witnesses shared videos on social media capturing the chaos as shots rang out. Footage showed people sprinting through hallways and sheltering inside stores as officers swept the mall.

One witness wrote, "Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara. We are in locked down because of active shooter situation. Hiding away with other customers. Praying."

Another person shared, "Shooting in valley fair mall so scary me & my sister we heard a gunshot multiple times. People are running and thank god we are closed by the exit door."

A third witness added, “Shooting at valley fair San Jose. Bro I was inside and heard 15 shots go off. They cleared the mall.”