Are banks and post offices open on Black Friday 2025? Here’s what you need to know

With Black Friday, falling on November 28 this year, many people are gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year. But if you're planning to run errands or take care of business on the day after Thanksgiving, it's important to know what's open and what's closed. Here's a guide to help you navigate whether banks, post offices, and shipping services will be open or operating on adjusted hours. On Black Friday, November 28, post offices and banks will resume regular operations after Thanksgiving closures. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Are post offices open on Black Friday 2025?

Post offices were closed on Thanksgiving, and no mail was delivered. However, normal operations resume on Black Friday. Post offices will reopen for retail services, and regular mail delivery will take place, as reported by USA Today.

Are banks open on Black Friday 2025?

Branches of major banks, including Bank of America, Truist, PNC, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and others, were closed on November 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. They are scheduled to resume normal business operations on Black Friday with branches reopening under their standard hours.

Are USPS, FedEx, and other shipping services operating on Black Friday 2025?

FedEx, UPS, and Amazon will generally make deliveries on Black Friday, though there are a few exceptions. FedEx Freight will remain closed, and FedEx 1 services will operate on a modified schedule, as reported by nj.com.

Shoppers looking forward to early Black Friday orders from Amazon can expect on-time delivery, as the company's services will run as scheduled. No significant delays are anticipated, ensuring packages arrive promptly on Friday.