US: Gunman injures 2 school children in Northern California, kills self

AP |
Dec 05, 2024 05:41 AM IST

The condition of the injured children or the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Two children were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a small religious K-8 school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff's officials said.

An individual, not connected to the school, opened fire at the students before allegedly killing himself. (Representative image)(via REUTERS)
An individual, not connected to the school, opened fire at the students before allegedly killing himself. (Representative image)(via REUTERS)

The children's conditions were not immediately known. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Feather River School of Seventh Day Adventists, a private, K-8 school in Palermo, a community of 5,500 people about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said the 911 calls reported “an individual on campus who had fired shots at students," and said that the shooter did not appear to have a connection to the school. The motive was not immediately known, he continued.

Also read | Guns not reason for US shootings, problem ‘spiritual’: Donald Trump's ‘theory’

One student was flown to a nearby hospital, Honea said.

Authorities rushed students to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff’s office said.

The school has been open since 1965 and caters to fewer than three dozen children, according to its website.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
