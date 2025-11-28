San Jose earthquake: Massive jolt in California; tremors in Hollister, Salinas and Dublin

An earthquake was reported in San Jose, California on Thursday, November 27, and tremors were felt in places like Hollister, Salinas and Dublin. An earthquake was reported in San Jose, California. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

USGS notified “Good afternoon Northern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.0 quake about 4 miles south of San Juan Bautista at 12:48 pm.”

“JUST IN: a Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake occurred just NE of Salinas, California,” a meteorologist shared on Facebook.

Reactions to earthquake

Several people in Salinas reacted to the quake. One person wrote on Facebook, “Totally felt this one.” Another remarked, “Earthquake 4.3 Near Salinas, CA Dogs felt that one!!! Dang.”

People in Hollister too reacted to the quake. “Whoa. Pretty good earthquake. I’m in hollister. Anyone else feel it,” a person wrote on Facebook. “You think we’d be used to them by now but they’re still scary,” an individual commented.

In Monterey too, the earthquake was felt prompting a message from the tsunami warning center that there was no danger after the tremors.

“I just felt another earthquake! The ground around here is busy! 4.3 in Monterey County! I've felt 3 in two days,” a person wrote.

Another added, “EDIT: Apparently this one is making it's way down California...we just had a 4.3 even closer to us and I see reports from close to the Oregon border and making it's way down. Ok, we felt that one...it really rocked the house! 3.9 earthquake about 10 miles away. We don't get them often here in the Monterey area but we felt THAT one!”

The government page on Facebook stated “Did you feel it? There have been a series of quakes in our area, this is one of the latest.”

Reactions also came from other places. “Just had pretty good earthquake in santa cruz,” one person said. Another noted, “Earthquake. A small one in Watsonville.” Just a day back, a 4.0 quake had rattled San Jose.