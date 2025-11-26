Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles California's San Jose, several people report sharp shake

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 08:52 pm IST

Northern California earthquake: A series of earthquakes near Gilroy, California, began with a 4.0 magnitude quake at 6:15 a.m.

A series of earthquakes occurred near Gilroy, located southeast of San Jose, early on Wednesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Tremors Felt in San Francisco; No Damage Reported
Tremors Felt in San Francisco; No Damage Reported

The first powerful quake occurred at approximately 6:15 am, registering a magnitude of 4.0 and striking east of Gilroy, according to the USGS. Initially, this quake was recorded as a 4.3 magnitude event, but it was later downgraded following an update from the USGS.

Also Read: Candace Owens show to go off air? US commentator gives new update on Macron plotting her murder claim

Tremors were felt in San Francisco

A subsequent quake with a magnitude of 2.7 was recorded about two minutes later, followed by another quake measuring 3.9 in magnitude at 6:20 a.m.

The tremors were felt as far north as San Francisco, with the most intense shaking reported in the South Bay region. There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to FlightAware and the Federal Aviation Administration, there were no immediate indications that the earthquakes impacted travel at San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Meanwhile, several people took to social media to report about the earthquake as they witnessed a sharp shake.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles California's San Jose, several people report sharp shake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On