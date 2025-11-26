Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles California's San Jose, several people report sharp shake

A series of earthquakes occurred near Gilroy, located southeast of San Jose, early on Wednesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey. Tremors Felt in San Francisco; No Damage Reported

The first powerful quake occurred at approximately 6:15 am, registering a magnitude of 4.0 and striking east of Gilroy, according to the USGS. Initially, this quake was recorded as a 4.3 magnitude event, but it was later downgraded following an update from the USGS.

Also Read: Candace Owens show to go off air? US commentator gives new update on Macron plotting her murder claim

Tremors were felt in San Francisco

A subsequent quake with a magnitude of 2.7 was recorded about two minutes later, followed by another quake measuring 3.9 in magnitude at 6:20 a.m.

The tremors were felt as far north as San Francisco, with the most intense shaking reported in the South Bay region. There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to FlightAware and the Federal Aviation Administration, there were no immediate indications that the earthquakes impacted travel at San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Meanwhile, several people took to social media to report about the earthquake as they witnessed a sharp shake.